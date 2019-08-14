Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Its Position; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Mackenzie Financial Increased Position by $20.34 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 1421.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 99,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 106,614 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 7,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 7.03 million shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 655,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.57M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 27.16M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 5,234 shares to 2,413 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 289,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,009 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank stated it has 45,559 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital invested in 1.58M shares or 1.76% of the stock. 73,215 are owned by First Bankshares Of Omaha. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Country Club Na accumulated 25,690 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 20,757 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sol Mngmt holds 18,635 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Fin Advisory Ser holds 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 10,375 shares. 53,935 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. Moreover, Violich Management has 2.46% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 115,217 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Fincl In has invested 0.91% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,666 shares. 2,724 are owned by Oakworth Cap Inc.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 22,215 shares to 55,365 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 358,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas-based Mediatel Partners has invested 11.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Ny invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 76,273 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh owns 18,688 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 611,248 were accumulated by Hl Service Ltd Liability Corp. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dodge Cox reported 19.51 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council holds 986,832 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd holds 13,839 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 256,602 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 4.46 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 48,613 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio.

