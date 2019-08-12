Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Cognios Capital Decreased Position by $1.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Its Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Holding by $656,928 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 20,529 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE SAYS IT ISN’T MULLING PURCHASE OF UNION BANK; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.2 BLN RUPEES TO NIRAV MODI FIRMS; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 1.70 PCT VS 1.74 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 04/05/2018 – UBSH SAYS UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT TO BE SENIOR EVP; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE COMMENTS ON MEDIA REPORT ON UNION BANK; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL REGULATOR OPPOSES MIZRAHI-UNION BANK MERGER; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS PROVISION ON NCLT CASES HAS IMPROVED TO 60 PCT

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 3.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 97,554 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 948,907 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 373 are held by Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 12 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 57,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association reported 280,392 shares stake. United Cap Advisers Limited Co accumulated 22,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 26,294 shares. South State stated it has 6,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 9,320 shares. Amg Tru National Bank owns 23,121 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 496,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr reported 180,000 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 69,783 shares.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Access National Bank – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:AUB – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “It’s official: Union Bank is now Atlantic Union Bank – Washington Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation Completes Acquisition of Access National Corporation; Intends to Rebrand its bank from Union Bank & Trust to Atlantic Union Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,810 shares to 6,832 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 8,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,929 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,279 shares to 19,395 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).