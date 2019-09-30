Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Neumann Capital Management Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Cut by $390,100

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 12.28M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 56,425 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 60,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 3.26M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 0.33% stake. Cypress Capital invested in 28,199 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The Maine-based Hm Payson Communication has invested 0.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 31,586 shares. Cibc owns 779,936 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 6,300 shares. California-based Denali has invested 2.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.29M shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 23,802 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 14,320 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 3.88 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has 43,011 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19,690 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Nike, Snap and Tesla – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Antetokounmpo’s signature shoe release makes Nike history, CEO says – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nike, Micron Earnings Could Help Give Market Direction This Week – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Still Doing It For Bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 0.11% or 30,680 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Twin Capital Mngmt holds 93,527 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 38,897 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru Com. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company holds 26,440 shares. Sit Invest Associate Inc has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 2.33 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 2,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers Bancorporation invested in 7,129 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 8,258 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp Inc holds 0.08% or 925,216 shares. Of Vermont owns 120,706 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.