Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Trimmed Stake by $344,568 as Stock Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Position Increased by Third Point Llc

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 438,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96 million, down from 442,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 493,876 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 226,997 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 0.12% or 30,509 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 2,805 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,835 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 998,779 shares. 230,790 are owned by Northeast Investment. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Co holds 4,967 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,654 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Lc accumulated 10,090 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 328,844 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,925 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.21% or 103,421 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has 176,109 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,411 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 4,341 shares to 26,085 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

