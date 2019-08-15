Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Hahn Capital Management Lowered Position in East West Bancorp (EME) by $327.47 Million as Valuation Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 196.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,484 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 2.89 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp (EME) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 4,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 304,399 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25 billion, down from 308,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 91,381 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC).

