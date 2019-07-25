Nike Class B (NKE) Position Has Boosted by Accuvest Global Advisors; Encana (ECA) Holder Jvl Advisors Increased Holding

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 196.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,484 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 3.98 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $4.395. About 18.82 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.05% or 5,532 shares in its portfolio. 26,998 are owned by Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,378 shares. 1.18 million were accumulated by Bristol John W Inc New York. Cap Int Ltd Ca reported 1.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rampart Mngmt Comm Ltd Co holds 1.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 108,430 shares. Hamel Associate reported 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fincl Bank Of Stockton invested in 10,080 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc reported 2,769 shares. 93,763 were reported by Zacks Invest Management. 847,588 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Ycg Limited Co owns 385,712 shares for 5.66% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 24,631 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Lc has 0.78% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,400 are held by Ckw Financial.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Nike Forges Ahead, Reiterates Full-Year Guidance – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Is Nike Expected To Grow Over The Next One Year? – Forbes” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) by 22,077 shares to 19,801 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,125 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).