Nike Class B (NKE) Holding Upped by Everett Harris & Company; Holder Honeywell International Has Lifted Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.28 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 6.02M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 2,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 92,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82M, up from 89,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 1.72M shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot owns 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,944 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 9,934 shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Endowment Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Murphy Capital Mgmt has 1,205 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Miles Capital reported 0.22% stake. Sun Life Finance holds 7,449 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc invested in 0.09% or 134,442 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 597,955 shares. 1,496 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt. Pennsylvania Trust has 25,023 shares. Whittier stated it has 1,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 87,424 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd. Twin Mgmt reported 3,460 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:COST) by 39,335 shares to 871,422 shares, valued at $211.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,552 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested in 0.19% or 7,100 shares. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 2,092 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.29% or 616,761 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sequoia Financial Advsr Llc owns 10,090 shares. Hemenway Tru Com Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 4,967 shares in its portfolio. Carderock stated it has 47,433 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.5% or 21,307 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc owns 3,521 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,653 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 234,320 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.41% or 38,473 shares.