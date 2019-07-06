Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Saturna Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 472,203 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found ‘Indications of Misconduct’ in Payments to Gupta-Related Companies; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Probe of South Africa Unit Finds ‘Indications of Misconduct’; 06/03/2018 – SAP execs see margin gains beyond 2020 as cloud costs subside; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 08/03/2018 – SAP PAID GUPTA-LINKED ENTITIES TO WIN SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACTS; 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions; 25/04/2018 – ExceleratedS2P Receives SAP® Ariba EMEA North Partner of the Year Award

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.44 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SAP Completes Acquisition of Qualtrics – PRNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle Is A Marketing Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TranzAct Technologies Joins BiTA To Promote Blockchain In The Supply Chain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares to 391,059 shares, valued at $68.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 31.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade Winds, Fed Still In Focus, But Strong Micron Results Might Help Semiconductors – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis stated it has 46,000 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 505,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 5,289 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 2.33M shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 74,870 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Virginia-based Burney Company has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcgowan Group Asset invested in 0.04% or 2,970 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 0.92% or 859,112 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 214,117 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).