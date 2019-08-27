Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Saturna Capital Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in National Beverage (FIZZ) by $339,435

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 487,754 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 8,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 31,241 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Beverage: It’s All About The Growth You Price Into It – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Beverage is Now Oversold (FIZZ) – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) on Behalf of National Beverage Stockholders and Encourages National Beverage Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Dollar Tree Breaks the Buck; Has National Beverage Lost Its Fizz? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 65,625 shares to 77,448 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 121,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 261 shares. Prudential owns 0.02% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 232,496 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 108,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Northern Corporation owns 216,305 shares. Blair William Il has 4,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 40,095 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). State Bank Of America De accumulated 14,049 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 20,929 shares. State Street invested in 235,711 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 37,100 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 73 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $34.51 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 410 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Mi. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York accumulated 39,922 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 10,375 are owned by Advisory Ser. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,790 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 47,310 shares. First Bancorporation owns 43,399 shares. Palisade Cap Llc Nj holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 34,575 shares. 341,983 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 41,941 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 366,140 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 50,300 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Omers Administration owns 0.95% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 943,841 shares.