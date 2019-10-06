Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Shares Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 42,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.62 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 10,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 249,744 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, down from 260,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nike Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nike Options Volume Jumps Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 09/24: (PHAS) (SNX) (NKE) Higher; (GSL) (STAG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike fires another legal shot at Skechers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 49,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charter invested 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Advisors Lc reported 89,738 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 53,645 were reported by First National Trust. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 57,570 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 188,080 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sheets Smith Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 117,639 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Grandfield Dodd invested in 0.02% or 2,455 shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 732 shares. 5,523 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,025 are held by Clean Yield Gp. Girard accumulated 29,704 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.33 million shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $189.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,360 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc reported 6,525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.24% or 512,720 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.70 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scholtz And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,857 shares. Iat Reinsurance owns 43,488 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Lomas Capital Mngmt holds 5.49% or 365,410 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na owns 110,371 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 91,722 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 24,921 shares. Roberts Glore And Il invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,130 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 66,120 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.91% or 51,579 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank has 1.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector One Year Later – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Disney Store at Target “Shop-in-Shop” Launches Online and in 25 Target Stores Nationwide Today – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Walt Disney Stock Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.