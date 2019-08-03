Nike Class B (NKE) Holder New England Research & Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; As Bce Com New (BCE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Lowered Its Position

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 161,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 941,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.79M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.34 million shares traded or 75.05% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veolia Environnement Sponsored by 87,270 shares to 225,913 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 447,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc Com.

