Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Dearborn Partners Decreased Position by $368,592; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Incline Global Management Has Decreased Holding by $29.89 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 741,947 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $214.90 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

