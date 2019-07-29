Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Dearborn Partners Cut Its Holding; As Domtar (UFS) Share Value Declined, Prospector Partners Lowered by $656,600 Its Position

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,353 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 62,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 158,214 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.26 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 71,286 shares to 225,026 shares, valued at $31.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flav&Fra Com (NYSE:IFF) by 6,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At State Bank holds 0.03% or 3,176 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 6.81M shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 14,432 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 25,601 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South State has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 43,449 shares. California-based Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,100 are owned by Barometer Capital. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 291,812 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia invested in 180,207 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.07M shares or 0.24% of the stock. 90 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealthquest Corp holds 0.12% or 3,654 shares.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 33.85% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.65 per share. UFS’s profit will be $54.89M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.58% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 16,100 shares to 110,100 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL).