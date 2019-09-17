Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Callahan Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Arrow Financial Has Raised Holding by $466,536

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 103,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 107,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 1.73 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 16,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 152,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43 million, up from 135,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 27.88M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshare by 9,765 shares to 171,722 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 62,791 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Co holds 283,748 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Llc invested in 1.16M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 36,855 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Wealth owns 1,119 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 1,490 shares. Btg Pactual Asset has 22,755 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Lincoln Corporation holds 0.03% or 9,991 shares. Greenleaf invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 174,647 shares for 6.72% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 2,892 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Somerville Kurt F reported 2,525 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh invested in 1.19% or 3.69 million shares. Bridges Investment Management Inc stated it has 166,511 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc has invested 2.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nexus Mngmt reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,732 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Com has 2.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.19 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.73M shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 250,634 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,205 shares. 207,077 are held by Eagle Asset. Family Firm Incorporated owns 13,194 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt holds 15,126 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp holds 0.37% or 72,822 shares in its portfolio. Interocean stated it has 442,985 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 14,787 shares to 6,237 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB) by 14,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,635 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).