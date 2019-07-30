Nike Cl (NKE) Stock Price Declined While Selway Asset Management Has Cut Stake; As Csx (CSX) Stock Rose, Cls Investments Upped Stake by $971,472

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 512,130 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3401.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 13,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 642,486 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 86,737 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Company has invested 0.32% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wendell David Inc reported 12,156 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Co Commercial Bank reported 61,220 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc reported 19,737 shares stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 9,100 shares. Lincoln Corp stated it has 3,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 8,935 shares. Century reported 0.02% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 1,000 shares. Park National Oh owns 199,382 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Co stated it has 92,532 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory owns 28 shares. Mawer Invest Ltd has invested 1.27% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Futures edge lower as Netflix tumbles – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 24,599 shares to 54,969 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 71,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,721 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.11% or 17,440 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.22% or 45,518 shares. Torray Llc reported 162,442 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 0.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Windward Cap Ca invested 4.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thomas White Ltd accumulated 8,758 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie has 4.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wills reported 34,572 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.26% or 261,789 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton owns 10,080 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thornburg Invest Management reported 54 shares. Blue Chip invested in 1,613 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.