Nike Cl (NKE) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While Inverness Counsel Upped Stake

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 23,719 shares as the company's stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 248,052 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56M, up from 224,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 1.56 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 2.10M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,002 shares to 39,914 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,829 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019