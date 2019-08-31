Nike Cl (NKE) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $2.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Decreased Stake

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 257,134 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Retail Bank has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accuvest Global Advsr owns 11,484 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 9,438 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 1.41% or 38,473 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.4% or 57,321 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 409 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kcm Advsrs Llc accumulated 179,225 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 12,211 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,513 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.1% or 7,815 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 1.7% or 753,340 shares in its portfolio.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 2.50M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 458,869 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 893,425 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 600 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 99,950 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 2.72 million shares. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv reported 0.5% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Grp reported 38,679 shares. Blackrock reported 5.19M shares. Wexford Cap LP reported 110,882 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 36,800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Redmile Group Limited Liability Corporation has 10.36 million shares.