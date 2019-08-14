Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Holding by $372,008 as Stock Value Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.56M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 6.29M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mondelez CEO Talks State Of Snack Market With CNBC – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 19 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

