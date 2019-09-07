Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Decreased Stake by $2.14 Million; Emcor Group (EQIX) Stake Maintained by Hahn Capital Management Llc

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 billion, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares to 283,650 shares, valued at $40.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,837 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.