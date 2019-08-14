Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Decreased Stake by $2.14 Million as Shares Rose; Fabrinet (FN) Market Value Declined While Eam Investors Trimmed Holding by $381,524

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 26,307 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 33,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 58,627 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 2.62M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.61 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,621 shares to 109,356 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 130,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corporation.

