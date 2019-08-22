Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) Holder Everence Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $466,956; Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Its Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 23,737 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 29,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 2.29M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 63,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.23M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.53 million for 5.17 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 747,968 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $54.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 113,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23,300 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.22M shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) reported 51,542 shares stake. Exane Derivatives owns 15,999 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 248,300 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Inv Advisor, a New Jersey-based fund reported 68,385 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 104,235 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 32,820 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.64% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 16,184 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,565 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Ord (NYSE:PEP) by 10,915 shares to 40,827 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Ord (NYSE:TRV) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Cl A Ord (NYSE:ACN).

