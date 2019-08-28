Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered by $798,420 Its Stake; Markel (MKL) Shareholder Court Place Advisors Has Raised Stake by $318,400

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,365 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1126.34. About 25,885 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 8,873 shares. Sarasin Partners Llp stated it has 337,746 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset, Tennessee-based fund reported 89,665 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 2.33M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 1.72% or 17,648 shares. City Hldg holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,619 shares. 1.15M were reported by Fayez Sarofim And. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 3.1% or 100,875 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 63,375 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 136,830 shares. Signature Est Invest Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.36% or 49,650 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability reported 88,963 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 29.68M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,378 are owned by Wills Fincl Gp. Stifel Corp reported 6,967 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,125 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd has 0.05% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 56,553 shares. Pacifica Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Shell Asset Mgmt Communication invested in 4,064 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Akre Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 513,130 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,023 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Smith Salley & holds 0.5% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 3,147 shares. Mar Vista Inv Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 5.01% or 190,641 shares. Hrt Limited Co accumulated 499 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). D E Shaw Inc invested in 5,648 shares.