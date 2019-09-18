Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Decreased by $327,729 Its Holding; Shareholder Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Lifted Berkley W R (WRB) Position

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 38.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 9,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 3.01 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 643,778 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.84 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.