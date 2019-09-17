Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Has Decreased Position by $353.85 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Position by $1.24 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 4.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 37.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 billion, down from 41.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 2.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 191,500 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $57.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 7.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc S/V (Usd).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,831 shares to 15,242 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.