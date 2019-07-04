Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Declined While Barr E S & Co Has Trimmed Its Position; Westpac Banking Has Lifted Its Viacom New (VIAB) Stake by $1.23 Billion; Market Value Declined

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 258,539 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 263,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 213.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 43,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,464 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81B, up from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 1.87 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive Video-Upload Contest #FreestyleFridayBET Hosted at YouTube Spaces in Four Cities around the Globe; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Media Networks Revenue $2.43 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nike Stock Lost 12% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 3,235 shares to 74,685 shares, valued at $74.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,521 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,617 shares. 476,596 are held by Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Limited reported 274,861 shares. 14,393 are held by Prescott Grp Incorporated Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 2,604 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 6,944 were accumulated by Central State Bank. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 23,380 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.62% or 3.80M shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 173,474 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 11,106 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,704 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wills Fincl owns 34,572 shares.