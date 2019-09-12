Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co; Era Group (ERA) Holding Maintained by Donald Smith & Company Inc

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Era Group (ERA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 272,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 862,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Era Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 122,596 shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 370,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 364,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.22M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 5,214 shares to 627,514 shares, valued at $183.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,540 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Industrial Idx (XLI).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 1.76 million shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 140,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,408 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).