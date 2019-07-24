Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Markel (MKL) Stock Price Rose While Alta Capital Management Raised Position

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 4.57M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,544 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45M, up from 19,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $12.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1098.34. About 26,375 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And holds 5.69% or 18,394 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 2,503 shares stake. Farmers Natl Bank reported 85 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.82% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 388 shares. 328 were reported by Bb&T. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3,090 shares. Select Equity Gp LP holds 3,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 31,716 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 893 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co reported 779 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 4 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 3 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 390 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Two Markel CATCo execs are out – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “There And Back Again: A Value Investor’s Tale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 3 insider sales for $87,828 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500. Connell K Bruce had bought 200 shares worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,561 shares to 75,239 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 286,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,227 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.