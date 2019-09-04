Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position; Pzena Investment Management Stake in Murphy Oil (MUR) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 385,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.89M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.09 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,698 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 2.37 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.21% or 6,095 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Perkins Coie Tru Com, a Washington-based fund reported 1,674 shares. Thomas Story Son Lc reported 60,320 shares. 662 were reported by Brandywine Global Inv Management Llc. Commercial Bank Of Stockton reported 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lincoln National Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,963 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbw Capital Ltd Liability reported 52,462 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,571 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 457,855 shares. 2,570 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Prelude Cap Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 26,156 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,665 shares to 119,867 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MUR’s profit will be $37.32 million for 20.49 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.