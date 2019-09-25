Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Increased Stake; Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 3.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 13,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 154,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.87M, down from 167,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 35,128 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nike (NKE) call put ratio 1 to 1 with focus on September weekly 87.50 calls and puts into EPS – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nike (NKE) Reports More Positives Than Negatives, PT Raised to $105 at Telsey – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,977 shares to 24,891 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,113 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Shouldnâ€™t Invest in the FANG Stocks – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.54M for 12.41 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.