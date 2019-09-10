Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake; At&T (T) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.47M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 3.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 29.58M shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $327.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,157 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Inv Mngmt has 1.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Asset Management has 9,202 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.26% stake. Prudential Fin reported 1.79M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 1.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 193,453 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.73% or 199,836 shares. Vista Cap Partners, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,296 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A invested in 2,092 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 33,365 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 121,151 shares. Central National Bank Tru reported 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 30.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.