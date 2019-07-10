Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Decreased Position by $1.23 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose While Alpine Investment Management Lowered by $2.20 Million Its Holding

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 14,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 730,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.52 million, down from 745,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.99 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92M, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel holds 0.21% or 5,627 shares in its portfolio. 5,150 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Hawaii. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,534 shares. California-based West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thematic Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 451,414 shares. Andra Ap invested in 87,800 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.86 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gemmer Asset Ltd, California-based fund reported 278 shares. Accuvest Global reported 11,484 shares stake. Guardian Capital Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,711 shares. 25,476 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Lc. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 2,112 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,678 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,190 shares to 72,707 shares, valued at $72.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (NYSE:CNI) by 9,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear Analyst: Outrage Over Nike’s Betsy Ross Shoe Comes From Outside Its Teen Demographic – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50M shares to 8.06 million shares, valued at $146.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.