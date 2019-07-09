Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Wal (WMT) Stock Value Rose While Financial Advantage Has Decreased Holding by $1.31 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 14,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 730,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.52 million, down from 745,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.89 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.75. About 2.93M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Confirms Merger With Walmart’s Asda — MarketWatch

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,600 shares. First Republic holds 879,164 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Mgmt Limited Company invested in 14,393 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Financial Counselors reported 0.12% stake. Roundview Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 51,796 shares in its portfolio. Atria Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,287 are owned by One Cap Mgmt Ltd. 262,895 were reported by Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corp. Bankshares Of Stockton reported 10,080 shares stake. Stifel Finance owns 847,588 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 9.16 million shares. Blackhill Capital stated it has 1,400 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 11,565 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 34,171 are held by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35,321 shares to 70,717 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.30 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,179 were reported by Quantum Cap Management. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 844,829 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 11,619 are held by Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc reported 195,365 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited owns 27,402 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 1.64% or 70,111 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.16% or 71,813 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And invested in 1.9% or 58,599 shares. Fdx Inc reported 15,914 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs owns 16,950 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company stated it has 45,501 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

