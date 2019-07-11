Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $363,216 as Stock Price Declined; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $5.01 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 66,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.69 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 172,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.91 million, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 5.78M shares traded or 66.16% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 53,424 shares to 281,490 shares, valued at $28.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,330 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products: Dependable Income For Long-Term Security – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Midstream energy giant to expand Houston Ship Channel loading capacity further – Houston Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: This 6.3% Dividend Growth Stock Has Another Barn-Burner Year – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Marching Towards Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

