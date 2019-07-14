Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; G (GIII) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.97 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 76,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 254,748 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, down from 330,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 1.30 million shares traded or 57.98% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 214,117 shares. Markel accumulated 0.52% or 366,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 481,921 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Korea Invest has 918,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 31,459 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp. Reilly Financial Advsr stated it has 13,534 shares. 813,804 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Freestone Cap Lc holds 2.38% or 476,596 shares. 45,336 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability reported 6,818 shares. Cypress Management Ltd (Wy) owns 1.72% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 15,266 shares. Wills Fincl Group accumulated 34,572 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 8,378 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares to 41,905 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26M for 30.87 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9,591 shares to 15,103 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 130,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,258 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Dsam (London) Ltd accumulated 8,725 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 135 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc accumulated 7,800 shares. Dana Inv Advisors stated it has 67,930 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 9,441 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 14,140 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 66,585 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Limited Company holds 139,527 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 321,120 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scout Invs Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Ws Lllp accumulated 0.82% or 340,257 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company has 137,854 shares. Mason Street Lc reported 0.01% stake.