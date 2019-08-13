Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased Its Holding by $362,208; Block H & R (HRB) Shares Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Upped Stake by $31.37 Million

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 3.69M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 7.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.48M, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 2.29M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 21,810 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $397.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 94,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.88M shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 374,535 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 84,144 were accumulated by Laffer Invests. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Dupont Mgmt reported 8,124 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 1.70 million shares. Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.03 million shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 4.20 million shares. Victory Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Advisory Service Network Lc holds 0% or 1,567 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp owns 368 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,265 shares. Hartford Management invested in 0.07% or 108,245 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 12,068 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 146,793 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “H&R Block Falls After Goldman Sachs Downgrades Stock To Sell – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block Completes Acquisition of Wave Financial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 10,237 shares to 283,347 shares, valued at $19.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 24,195 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quadrant Management Limited Liability Co owns 28,076 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 7,838 shares. Oppenheimer & Company invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hightower Svcs Lta has 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 79,518 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ycg Limited Company reported 385,712 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 863 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carderock Capital Mgmt reported 47,433 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Winch Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 818 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 9,831 are owned by Garde Cap.