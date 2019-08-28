Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Rose While Capital International Decreased Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Lowered Stake

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,842 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 58,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 642,629 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 11,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,765 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 72,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 1.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 2,663 shares to 16,166 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETE) by 20,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,957 shares to 39,391 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.