Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Whittier Trust Co Upped by $489,866 Its Position; As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Decreased Holding by $616,395

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 9,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 7,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 17,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 122,909 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 370,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 364,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 2.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NUBK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NUBK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BWB vs. CBU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kinderhook Bank Corp. Announces Stockholder and Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Community Bank parent completes Albany-area acquisition – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 4,829 shares to 97,202 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.28M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CBU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mngmt holds 9,070 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 95,226 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 183,455 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.06% or 113,629 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,591 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 8,029 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP owns 4,642 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 405,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 4,279 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 107,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 79,932 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Sg Americas Securities Limited accumulated 0.01% or 20,217 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Glenmede Tru Na reported 260 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc invested in 0% or 25,535 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 10,392 shares to 378,020 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 11,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,505 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY).