Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding Maintained by Violich Capital Management Inc; Vigilant Capital Management Has Lifted Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Position by $1.19 Million; Market Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 6,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 131,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 124,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 1.32M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 6.05 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 124,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,905 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.