Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding Held by Violich Capital Management Inc; As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company's stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 2.74 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp analyzed 3,960 shares as the company's stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,455 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 201,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $52.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 1.76M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares to 11.14M shares, valued at $251.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08 million for 15.46 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "'Hopefully This Serves As A Lesson To Athletes': Sports Attorney Weighs In On Kawhi Leonard's Nike Logo Lawsuit – Benzinga" on June 08, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

