Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Increased Holding; As Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shares Rose, Bank Of Montreal Upped Its Holding

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 110.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 293,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 558,297 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 264,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 9.70M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 13/03/2018 – CEO LAZARI SAYS BRADESCO AIMS TO SELL 2 PRODUCTS PER CLIENT BY YEAR-END, UP FROM 1.6 CURRENTLY; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BB-/B’ And ‘brAA-/brA-1+’ Rtgs On Banco Bradesco; 14/03/2018 – DESAFIO DO BRADESCO E SINERGIA DE RECEITAS, DIZ LAZARI: VALOR

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 364,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 360,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.00M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35,226 shares to 219,291 shares, valued at $27.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 25,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,158 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Com accumulated 2,570 shares. Ci Invests owns 0.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.11 million shares. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or invested 3.98% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zebra Capital Lc invested in 4,653 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Llp has 595,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Strategic Fincl Ser has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hartford Invest Mgmt invested in 263,055 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bb&T accumulated 41,291 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alphamark Advsr Llc stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3.76 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Management invested in 5,394 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc owns 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20,696 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,586 shares to 31,476 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 21,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,946 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

