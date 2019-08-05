Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder Violich Capital Management Has Raised Position; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.76M shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd reported 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 3,252 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 176,059 shares. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And reported 0.33% stake. Citigroup invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt holds 0.54% or 29,021 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp holds 595,094 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 138,621 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp has invested 1.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Essex Svcs Inc stated it has 4,081 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 62,057 shares. Ent Financial Service holds 8,264 shares. Saturna Cap reported 0.08% stake. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 0% or 640 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 8,370 shares to 18,360 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of stock or 36,364 shares. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.