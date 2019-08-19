Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; Coldstream Capital Management Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Decreased by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 35,311 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 41,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $225.19. About 1.13M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 12,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.03% or 1,505 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,764 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 4,693 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.37% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Fairview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.72% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dupont Cap Corporation stated it has 103,057 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. California-based Weatherly Asset Lp has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James And holds 0.17% or 564,976 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Country Tru Bancshares has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested in 0.42% or 26,761 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,700 shares. 14,465 were accumulated by Condor. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 302 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.28% or 43,772 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De has 2.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 45,336 shares. First National Bank owns 43,399 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.62% or 3.80 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bright Rock Capital Lc has 1.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 48,125 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication accumulated 28,317 shares. Stephens Ar holds 103,421 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Selway Asset accumulated 7,600 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 3.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Legacy Private Tru reported 2,676 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 14,393 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 44,958 shares stake. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 294,527 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 0.85% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 62,057 shares.