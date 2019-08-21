Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Cut Position; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increases Position in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 2.34M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year's $0.67 per share. NKE's profit will be $1.11B for 29.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 12,935 shares to 50,809 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares to 18,634 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.