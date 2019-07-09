Nike Cl B Com Stk (NKE) Stock Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.05 Million; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holder Blackstone Group LP Cut Its Stake

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 591,751 shares traded or 22.29% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NKE) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 6.94 million shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Ubs Oconnor owns 108,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Broadfin Capital Lc holds 1.76% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 355,714 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Cadian Mgmt Lp holds 0.53% or 565,000 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc accumulated 686,313 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 146,751 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas accumulated 0.3% or 479,514 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Spark Mngmt Ltd owns 0.3% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 269,400 shares. Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability owns 80,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $44.12 million activity. GRAY R BRADLEY had sold 20,000 shares worth $445,537 on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, March 22 Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $43.24M worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 2.00M shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 325,000 shares to 525,700 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Cap Limited owns 33,760 shares. 2,000 are owned by Payden Rygel. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 162,442 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Company owns 491,061 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 54,385 are held by Wesbanco Bankshares Inc. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Limited Liability Company has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 2.77% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 899,665 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. West Chester Advsr Inc holds 1.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 8,635 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 138,314 were reported by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,549 shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv owns 904,379 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio.

