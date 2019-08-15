Nike B (NKE) Market Value Rose While Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Holding; Daiwa Securities Group Has Increased Its Position in Udr (UDR) by $419,220 as Valuation Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 5.53 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Udr (UDR) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 9,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 12.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574.38M, up from 12.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Udr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.37M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 333 shares in its portfolio. Regions invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Verition Fund Management Llc holds 36,873 shares. Mai Management reported 4,847 shares stake. Asset Management Inc holds 34,997 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Company has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 8,142 shares. Tci Wealth Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 7 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 6,016 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 10.36M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.03% or 864 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 1.00 million shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 11,594 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation reported 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 68 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation has 0.05% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 9,900 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX) by 23,335 shares to 125,780 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,452 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark Hldgs Corp (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,704 shares to 81,345 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.