NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

We will be contrasting the differences between NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Wireless Communications industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NII Holdings Inc. 2 0.26 N/A -0.96 0.00 Sprint Corporation 6 0.83 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NII Holdings Inc. and Sprint Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NII Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprint Corporation 0.00% -7% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.02 beta indicates that NII Holdings Inc. is 98.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Sprint Corporation on the other hand, has 0.1 beta which makes it 90.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NII Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Sprint Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. NII Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sprint Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NII Holdings Inc. and Sprint Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NII Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sprint Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 45.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of NII Holdings Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sprint Corporation shares. About 0.5% of NII Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Sprint Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NII Holdings Inc. -3.39% 0.59% -14.07% -62% -68.51% -61.22% Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95%

For the past year NII Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Sprint Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Sprint Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors NII Holdings Inc.

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. The company also provides other value-added services comprising location-based services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market. In addition, it offers business solutions consisting of security, work force management, logistics support, and other applications for its business subscribers to enhance their productivity; and voice and data roaming services. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.