Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Both Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Sierra Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 0.67% at a $25.58 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.