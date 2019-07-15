Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

We are comparing Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 46.4 and has 46.4 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $25.58, while its potential upside is 0.67%. Competitively MediciNova Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 114.63%. The data provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 21.6%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than MediciNova Inc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.