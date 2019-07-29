Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Nightstar Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 0.67% and an $25.58 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares and 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.