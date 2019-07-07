Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.73 N/A 1.40 91.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$25.58 is Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.67%. Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $162.83, with potential upside of 24.97%. The data provided earlier shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 96.9% respectively. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.